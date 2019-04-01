Man’s body found at Sixteen Foot Bank in March

A man’s body has been found at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea, March, this morning (Monday, April 1).

Police were called at 7.34am with reports of concern for a man.

A police spokeswoman said: “On arrival at the location officers found the body of a man in the river.

“Officers are currently on scene, together with the fire service and paramedics, and are likely to be at the scene for some time.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

The road was closed this morning but has now reopened.