A man was rescued from a car which collided with a tree.

The emergency services were called at around 5.40pm yesterday (Thursday, December 6) to Uffington Road in Barnack.

Fire crews at the scene of the collision. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters arrived to find a car had left the road and collided with a tree.

They released the man from the car and left him with ambulance crews.

There were no reports of any injuries.