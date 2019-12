A man was rescued from his car after it crashed into a ditch.

The emergency services were called out shortly before 3pm on Saturday to the A605 in Ring’s End after the single vehicle crash.

Firefighters from Wisbech and March stations were able to rescue the man from the Ford and leave him in the care of the ambulance service.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene. A spokeswoman said: “No-one required hospital treatment.”