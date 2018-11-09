Man remains in critical condition after being engulfed in flames in Peterborough street

A man seriously injured after he was engulfed in flames in a Peterborough street remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning.

The man was seriously injured in the incident near the YMCA in Wellington Street, Peterborough at about 8.30am yesterday (Thursday).

It is not known how the fire started, but shocked residents saw the man walking into the street ‘engulfed in flames.’

One residents, Shazad Ali, dashed to help, using his jacket to pat the man to put out the fire. Emergency services were then called, with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, the East of England Ambulance Service, the Magpas Air Ambulance and police all arriving at the scene.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, and then air lifted to a specialist burns unit at Chelmsford for further treatment.

Today Cambridgeshire police said the man remains in a critical condition in Chelmsford.

