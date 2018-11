A man was released from a van which had crashed into a bridge in Fenland.

The person was released by fire crews from Manea and Chatteris at around 7.30pm last night (Thursday, November 22) at the B1098 near Stonea.

East of England Ambulance Service

The man was left in the care of ambulance crews. There is currently no information on his condition.

The crews had returned to their stations by 8.45pm.