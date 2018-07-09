Man recovering from multiple burns after roof collapsed on him during serious house fire in Peterborough

A man suffered burns to his back after part of the roof fell on him during a house fire in Peterborough on Friday.

Fire crews were called to Fulbridge Road at 5.09pm on Friday, July 6, to a well developed house fire which had also spread to a neighbouring property.

The scene of the fire in Fulbridge Road. Photo: Mick Longley

A spokesman for Cambs fire and rescue said: "One crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground, the north roaming fire engine, an aerial appliance from Boston (Lincolnshire), and one crew from Yaxley were called to a house fire on Fulbridge Road, Dogsthorpe.

"Crews arrived to find a fire in a semi-detached house, which was spreading to a second house.

"Wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reels and two jets, firefighters extinguished the fire.

"The cause of the fire was accidental."

The scene of the fire in Fulbridge Road. Photo: Hayden Sheppard

An ambulance crew, an ambulance officer, and a rapid response vehicle were sent to help.

At the scene paramedics assessed and treated a man with burns to his back and shoulders.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

The community quickly rallied together on the Werrington Notice Board Facebook group, gathering essential clothes and toiletries for the family and their pets.