Man on fire in ‘critical condition’ after being seriously injured in Peterborough street

A man who was on fire in Peterborough has been taken to a specialist burns unit in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Street, Eastgate, by the YMCA, at about 8.20am to reports of a man on fire.

The man is aged in his 20s and from Norfolk.

This morning a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the man was ‘seriously injured’ and had been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

However, this afternoon the spokesman said the man was in a critical condition, and had been airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

Earlier today Shazad Ali told The Peterborough Telegraph how he had rushed to help the man, using his own jacket to extinguish the flames.