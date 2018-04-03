Man killed in horror crash at Oundle

Have your say

A man has died and passenger in a car is fighting for their life after a crash at Oundle.

The crash happened on the A605 at 6.05pm yesterday (Monday) on the A605 at Oundle when, for reasons unknown, a silver Ford Fiesta, travelling north, was in collision with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 23-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene.

Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries, one potentially life-threatening.

The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.