Man in his 50s killed in Guyhirn crash

Police have said a man in his 50s died in a crash on the A141 at Guyhirn on Saturday.

The collision, in Ring’s End, happened at 11.25pm April 14 about 300 metres east of the junction with the A605.

A blue Volkswagen Golf was travelling west when it collided head-on with a yellow Ford Transit van.

Sadly the driver of the Golf, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. Police have not released any further details about the man as formal identification has not yet taken place.

The driver of the van, also a man in his 50s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses as they try and piece together the moments leading up to the tragic incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it is asked to contact the road policing unit by calling 101 and quote incident 556 of 14 April, or report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

