Man found unconscious in Peterborough phone booth dies

A man who was found unconscious in a Peterborough phone booth has died.

The man was seen unconscious in a phone booth in Gladstone Street on Wednesday morning (December 27), prompting a phone call to police at 9.15am.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance while police carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

And today (Friday, December 29) a police spokesman confirmed that the man had died.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and the file has been passed to the coroner.

In January 2016 the Peterborough Telegraph ran an article about a homeless man who was living in the same phone booth in Gladstone Street.

The man had set up his home in the box, even putting sheets up to act as a curtain.

He was spotted by Ansar Ali who is now a councillor for North ward.

He said: “I don’t know if it is the same person who was living there before, but I had seen him about.

“I am extremely saddened and distraught to hear about people sleeping in a phone box like this in the severe weather conditions we have at the moment.

“As a councillor I am gutted about it. We should not have people losing their life like this in a civilised society.”

Back in 2016, Peterborough City Council said the homeless man had turned down its offer of accommodation, but that it was still continuing to offer him support to leave the streets.

