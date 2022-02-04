Man dies at Peterborough home despite efforts of Air Ambulance crew

A man passed away at a home in Peterborough yesterday (February 4) despite the efforts of the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 4th February 2022, 4:57 pm
The Magpas Air Ambulance

An air ambulance was seen landing close to Campaign Avenue, Woodston at around 3:30pm.

Residents reported seeing a land ambulance and police cars attend the scene, as well as the air ambulance.

A number of paramedics wearing protective clothing were seen entering the house but the man died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At just before 3pm we received a call from the ambulance service about a medical emergency at the junction of Sugar Way and Campaign Avenue.

“The man sadly died despite efforts of emergency services. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Air ambulancePeterboroughPoliceResidentsCambridgeshire Police