Man dies at Peterborough home despite efforts of Air Ambulance crew

The Magpas Air Ambulance

An air ambulance was seen landing close to Campaign Avenue, Woodston at around 3:30pm.

Residents reported seeing a land ambulance and police cars attend the scene, as well as the air ambulance.

A number of paramedics wearing protective clothing were seen entering the house but the man died at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At just before 3pm we received a call from the ambulance service about a medical emergency at the junction of Sugar Way and Campaign Avenue.