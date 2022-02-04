Man dies at Peterborough home despite efforts of Air Ambulance crew
A man passed away at a home in Peterborough yesterday (February 4) despite the efforts of the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance.
An air ambulance was seen landing close to Campaign Avenue, Woodston at around 3:30pm.
Residents reported seeing a land ambulance and police cars attend the scene, as well as the air ambulance.
A number of paramedics wearing protective clothing were seen entering the house but the man died at the scene.
Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At just before 3pm we received a call from the ambulance service about a medical emergency at the junction of Sugar Way and Campaign Avenue.
“The man sadly died despite efforts of emergency services. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”