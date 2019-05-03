Man dies after fatal collision on A1 in Lincolnshire - road closed

A man has died after a fatal collision on the A1 southbound at Great Ponton.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A White Ford Transit and trailer was travelling southbound when it collided with the central reservation, just before 11.30pm last night.

Ambulance news

“A man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene. We have spoken to a number of people but would like to hear from anyone else who saw the collision, or the White Ford Transit van and trailer prior to this time on the A1 travelling southbound.

“We are also appealing for any drivers who may have captured footage on a dash cam of the collision or the van prior to the collision. Please call 101 with incident reference 484 of the 2 May.

“The A1 southbound carriageway remains closed.”