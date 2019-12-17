Man arrested for drink driving and taken to hospital after car crashes into HGV

A man was arrested for drink driving and taken to hospital after a car crashed into an HGV.

Officers were called to Sandall Road, Wisbech, at about 9.20pm last night (Monday) after receiving a report that a vehicle had hit a stationary HGV.

The damaged car at Sandall Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A man was arrested at the scene for giving a roadside breath test reading of 115 - more than three times the legal limit.

He was then transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn by ambulance while his car was recovered at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101 and quote incident 505 of December 16.