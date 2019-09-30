Man airlifted to hospital after farming machinery incident

A man was airlifted to hospital after a farming machinery incident.

Paramedics were called at around 9am this morning to a site in Wisbech.

The man in his 20s had sustained a serious arm injury and was sedated at the scene by a team from Magpas Ait Ambulance, who alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service safely extricated him before airlifting him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

He was said to be in a serious but stable condition upon arrival.

The helicopter crew and medical team from Magpas were pilot Chris Sherriff, technical crew member Rob Davies, doctor Mark Tehan and paramedic Dan Read.

An East of England Ambulance Service paramedic crew, and Norfolk Police, were also in attendance.

No further information is currently available.