Mammoth Christmas tree chipping in Peterborough to raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Peterborough based Nene Valley Tree Services is to provide a mammoth Christmas tree chipping session to raise much needed funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The firm is donating its time, expertise and equipment to help mulch down old trees that have served their purpose from Friday, January 4 to Tuesday, January 8.

To rid yourself of your old tree, simply bring it along to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe, PE3 6LW, and leave it in the designated marked area, along with a donation in an envelope marked “Tree Chippings” which you can hand into reception.

Trees and donations can be dropped in anytime between 9am and 5pm from January 4 to 8.

Lucy Stone from Nene Valley Tree Services said: “Instead of sending out Christmas cards to our customers this year we thought we’d put our time, money and energies into something that would help benefit the local community as a whole, and we wanted to raise funds for the hospice.

“Dead trees can often end up littering people’s back gardens for months after Christmas so this is a green, practical and ethical solution to a common problem many face this time of year. We would like to suggest a minimum donation of £8-£10 for a five to six foot tree, but all donations will be very gratefully received.”

Andrew Stone from Nene Valley Tree Services said: “We appreciate money can be tight for most after Christmas, but we know there is demand as we have already raised money in this way for the last two years for the hospice, but only on a small scale.

“This year we are very grateful to be partnering with the hospice, which will allow us space to collect and chip many, many more trees and obtain, hopefully, a lot more donations for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.”

Rachel Hancock, community fundraising trainee at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Nene Valley Tree Services for your support.

“The funds raised through this initiative will help us to be able to carry on providing palliative care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions and their families.”