A male was treated for smoke inhalation after a bungalow fire in Yaxley.

Fire crews were called at 12.21am this morning (Monday, March 11) to The Rookery.

The crews from Stanground and Yaxley extinguished the blaze, while one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it attended the scene but was not required to take anyone to hospital.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the cause of the fire was accidental.