Making a difference for people and families living with dementia

The Peterborough Dementia Friendly Community group (PDFC) is holding a Dementia Community Day on Thursday, October 17, at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre between 9 am and 4.30pm.

There will be a variety of stands hosted by local businesses and organisations and the opportunity for visitors to find out more about the services available for people and families living with dementia.

Organisations already pledged to attend are Alzheimer’s Society, Home Instead, Cross Keys, Cambridgeshire Police, Hegarty Solicitors, Wiltshire Foods, The Fane Clinic, Buckles Solicitors, Serpentine Green, Tesco, Boots, Metro Bank, Age Care Advice, Mobility Aids Centre, Caring Together, Peterborough Care, County Court Care, The Cares Trust, The Rotary Club Peterborough and Vivacity.

Karon Walton, Chair of the PDFC, said “I am delighted that we are able to put on an event such as this and have such goodwill from the organisations participating.

“Events such as this, show that dementia is a priority for us in Peterborough and wish to promote the services available for people and their families living with dementia”.

Karon, who is also Head of Court of Protection at Hegarty Solicitors, hopes to encourage statutory services, health care, doctors, education, transport, leisure, business and banks to join the group to help make some difference, however small, to support the most vulnerable members in the community.

Karon said: “I want Peterborough to have a joined-up approach in order to make sure that the growing numbers of those being diagnosed with dementia will find their lives a little easier by the growing awareness and change for the better.”