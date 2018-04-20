Major roadworks schemes to start on A47 and A1 at same time

Highways England has pledged there will be no repeat of last summer’s traffic chaos when two major roadwork schemes start next month.

A large resurfacing scheme will start on the A1 between Stamford and Junction 16 at Norman Cross.

At the same time, resurfacing works will begin on the A47 between Wansford and King’s Lynn.

All the works will be carried out at night - however speed restrictions and lane closures will be put in place 24 hours a day.

There will also be slip road closures, and a number of lay-bys will also be shut during the works.

The works are expected to last three months, with a start date of the A1 works on Friday, May 11, and the A47 works on Monday, May 14.

Last June work on the A1 caused widespread chaos on roads across Peterborough, prompting North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara to raise the issue in parliament.

A diversion for the A1 works takes motorists through Wansford, but a spokesman for Highways England said: “The start of work date in the notices for all of our work on the A47 is May 14.

“But, this is the date the order is in effect from, it doesn’t mean work will start on this date.

“But it gives flexibility if we need to carry out survey work etc. Anything involving roadworks and traffic management will be communicated in advance, and will not clash with other work going on in the area.

“We are not going to start every single project on the A47 on May 14 and we are programming our work around other planned closures to maximise road space and minimise disruption. We are planning to start work on the A1 north of the A1(M) J17 in July, August and September, once the major maintenance work on the A1(M) from Alconbury to Peterborough is completed.”

For details about the works, visit www.highways.gov.uk.

Delays raised in Parliament

In June last year road works were started by Highways England around junction 17 of the A1 (M).

The problems were made worse due to roadworks taking place on the diversion route along the A15.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara raised the issue in the House of Commons, describing ‘misery for motorists’ caused by a lack of consultation.

He said: “The decision, taken by Highways England without any consultation of local stakeholders, with inadequate notice to motorists and with irregard for a diverted route.”

Highways England later apologised for confusion and delays caused, after admitting the disruption was worse than they had anticipated.

The A1 works were postponed so they did not clash with other projects taking place.