Lorry fire on the A16. Photo: Gemma Wagstaffe.

A major lorry fire has broken out on the A16 at the junction between Crowland and Peterborough road.

Road users have reported that the road is closed in both directions.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at 5:16pm: “16:30 Spalding, Cambridgeshire, Stanground and Dogsthorpe crews are in attendance at a lorry fire on the A16 at Crowland junction with Peterborough Road.

"Breathing apparatus, hose reel jets & firefighting foam being used. Further updates to follow.”

More as we have it.