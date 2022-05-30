An area close to the city’s passport office on Northminster was cordoned off this evening with reports of an incident at the passport office. A number of people were then seen along City Road close to the building with blankets around them. It is believed that the building has been evacuated.
A number of roads, including City Road, New Road, Northminster and Midgate are all currently closed with police and fire crews currently on the scene and having set up a cordon.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted at about 7.30pm today (May 30) with reports of a suspicious package at the Passport Office in Northminster, Peterborough.
“An investigation is ongoing to establish more information about the contents of the package.
“Road closures and a cordon are in place as a precaution.”