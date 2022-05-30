Major emergency service presence as 'suspicious package' sent to Peterborough passport office

A large emergency service presence is currently on site in the city centre after a suspicious package was sent to the city passport office.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:57 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 11:10 pm

An area close to the city’s passport office on Northminster was cordoned off this evening with reports of an incident at the passport office. A number of people were then seen along City Road close to the building with blankets around them. It is believed that the building has been evacuated.

A number of roads, including City Road, New Road, Northminster and Midgate are all currently closed with police and fire crews currently on the scene and having set up a cordon.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted at about 7.30pm today (May 30) with reports of a suspicious package at the Passport Office in Northminster, Peterborough.

A major incident is currently taking place in Peterborough city centre. Photo: Adam Barker.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish more information about the contents of the package.

“Road closures and a cordon are in place as a precaution.”

