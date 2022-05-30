An area close to the city’s passport office on Northminster was cordoned off this evening with reports of an incident at the passport office. A number of people were then seen along City Road close to the building with blankets around them. It is believed that the building has been evacuated.

A number of roads, including City Road, New Road, Northminster and Midgate are all currently closed with police and fire crews currently on the scene and having set up a cordon.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted at about 7.30pm today (May 30) with reports of a suspicious package at the Passport Office in Northminster, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major incident is currently taking place in Peterborough city centre. Photo: Adam Barker.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish more information about the contents of the package.