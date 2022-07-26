There is major disruption on the railways between Peterborough and London today due to damage to electric wires.

All lines are blocked due to the damage, which has happened between Peterborough and Stevenage.

Some rail replacement buses are running, but there are long queues at the station as passengers try and find alternative routes. Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day

Chaos at Peterborough Rail Station as trans are cancelled. Buses are arriving for passengers

All services are currently suspended between Stevenage and Peterborough, and Stevenage and Cambridge.

Thameslink services between Horsham and Peterborough, and between Brighton and Cambridge will be suspended until further notice.

Rail replacement buses are being arranged to operate between Hitchin, St Neots and Peterborough.

Your ticket will be accepted, at no extra cost, on the following:

Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern will all be accepting each other's tickets

Greater Anglia services between Cambridge and London.

London Underground services via any reasonable route.

Passengers should check their service is running before travelling.

For more information visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/301776.aspx