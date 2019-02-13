Main Peterborough road blocked by collision involving car and motorbike

There are long delays near Peterborough city centre after a collision blocked a main city road.

Mayor’s Walk is currently blocked between the Bourges Boulevard junction and Midland Road.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.41pm today (13 February) to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Mayors Walk, Peterborough.

“The collision happened close to the roundabout with Bourges Boulevard. Officers and paramedics attended the scene. Details of any injuries are unclear at this stage. “

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More as we have it