Magical evening of dance at Peterborough care home

Avery House care home enjoyed an evening of ballet performed by local dance group, Saldanse, on Wednesday, February 7.

The show was in celebration of Ballet Day and residents, staff and relatives were invited to experience the beautiful art form.

Laura Judd, the Recreation and Activities Co-ordinator at Avery House, said: “There’s something magical about watching the ballet. The music, the outfits, the utter passion of the dancers creates a beautiful experience for those watching, and we certainly enjoyed it.”

Future activities at the care home include a Mad Hatters Themed Tea Party at 2.30pm today (Thursday, February 22) and Irish dancing from Casey Academy for St. Patrick’s Day, at 2.30pm on Saturday, March 17.