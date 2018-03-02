Luxury yacht builder in Peterborough buoyed up by new partnership with British champion racing driver

A luxury yacht builder in Peterborough is seeking to make its mark in a top sports car racing championship.

Motor yacht manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, has unveiled a new deal to be the lead sponsor of Rick Parfitt Jnr Racing for the prestigious British GT Championship.

Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts.

The new livery for Rick Parfitt Jnr's British GT Championship Bentley was revealed at a ceremony at the exclusive Morton’s Club on Berkley Square in London by Fairline Yachts' managing director Russell Currie.

The new race livery was revealed to VIPs, sponsors and motorsport enthusiasts and aims to showcase the new partnership between the champion racing driver and the luxury British motor yacht manufacturer.

Mr Currie, who was appointed to head up Fairline Yachts after its creation from the collapsed Fairline Boats in 2016 and which now employs 380 people at its Oundle base, said: "We are proud to be the lead sponsor of Rick Parfitt Jnr and the number one Bentley in this year’s British GT Championship.

"2017 was an incredible year for Rick and we look forward to supporting him on the track in the upcoming season.

"This partnership is a great opportunity for our customers to join us and be part of the action with ‘back stage’ access to the team, drivers and hospitality at each of the events.

"The team at Fairline Yachts is backing Rick all the way.”

Rick Parfitt Jnr, who is also a renown rock musician, has won numerous accolades and achieved more than 20 podium positions in his racing career.

In his debut year he became the British GT4 Champion and last year, only five years from his first race, he became the first driver in history to win both the GT4 and GT3 British GT Championship titles.

The British GT Championship has been at the heart of motorsport in the UK for 25 years and has established itself as the world’s foremost domestic GT series and is watched on TV by 161 million households worldwide.

