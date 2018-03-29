Luna, abandoned by her owners, gets passes police dog licence in Cambridgeshire

A dog abandoned in Ireland and rescued by the Dogs Trust has gained her licence to be a police dog in Cambridgeshire.

Luna, who is around 14 months old and a Labrador cross, joined the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit in January. Since then she has been training to take on the role of a drugs, cash and weapons dog.

Luna in action

Her handler, PC Paul Huggett, has spent the past few weeks training her ahead of her assessment today, Thursday March 29, in Alconbury.

PC Huggett said: “Luna did not have a good start to life and was poorly treated as a puppy so it is fantastic that she has had this second chance in life.

“She picked up the skills she needed quickly and is always so keen to please and have a fuss. Her little tail never stops wagging and she is now absolutely loving life.

“I am extremely pleased she was successful in her assessments today and look forward to her joining me and her canine colleague Kobi on operational duty.”

Luna in action

During the assessment Luna had to take part in a series of exercises looking for drugs, cash and weapons in buildings, cars and out in the open.

Completing them all with flying colours she has now gained her licence and is a fully operational police dog.

The Dogs Trust contacted the tri-force unit about donating her after recognising her potential as a search dog.

PC Huggett added: “When we look for new search dogs they need to have lots of energy, come back when called and an obsession with tennis balls.

Luna in action today

“Luna ticked all of these boxes and I was able to train her extremely quickly in the equivalent of around two-and-a-half weeks, as opposed to the six weeks it normally takes.

“She is an extremely bright dog who loves her work; it is all one big game for her and she is going to be a star in the unit.”