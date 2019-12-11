Lucky escape for motorists after crash

There was a lucky escape for motorists after a road collision on Sunday.
Two vehicles collided in the early hours of the morning at the B1166, Leverington Common.
The emergency services were called out at around 2.40am.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All occupants were out of the vehicles prior to the arrival of the crew, and after making the area safe they returned to their station by 3.15am.
A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Police and fire crews attended the scene. There were no reported injuries.”