Lucky escape for motorists after crash

There was a lucky escape for motorists after a road collision on Sunday.

Two vehicles collided in the early hours of the morning at the B1166, Leverington Common.

The crash on the B1166. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The emergency services were called out at around 2.40am.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All occupants were out of the vehicles prior to the arrival of the crew, and after making the area safe they returned to their station by 3.15am.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Police and fire crews attended the scene. There were no reported injuries.”