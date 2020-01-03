Lucky escape for driver after petrol station crash on A1 in Peterborough

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing at a petrol station on the A1 in Wittering.

The motorists escaped serious injuries after hitting a petrol pump yesterday (Thursday).

The incident was highlighted by the BCH Road Policing Unit on Twitter.

The force tweeted: “If you are going to try and park your car as close to the petrol pump as possible, make sure you know what side of your car the petrol goes in. Very lucky this was a damage only collision.”

The female driver is said to have been checked by paramedic at the scene but did not require treatment.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 11.35am yesterday to reports of a car in collision with a petrol pump at a service station on the A1 between Thornhaugh and Wittering. The driver was not injured and officers assisted with the recovery of the vehicle. No arrests have been made.”