A driver had a lucky escape after crashing last night (Tuesday).

A Vauxhall Corsa ended upside down underneath an electric pole after leaving the A1101 Sutton Road in Wisbech.

The Vauxhall Corsa which left the road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The road was closed for a short period of time for recovery of the car to take place.

Cambridgeshire police said: “As the temperatures drop please drive to arrive.

“There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was recovered.”