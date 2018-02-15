Love is in the air at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre

Hundreds of shoppers showed their soft side and wrote messages of love on Queensgate Shopping Centre’s ‘Dear Valentine’ wall.

Flanked by Queensgate’s Cupids handing out heart-shaped chocolates, visitors to the centre were invited to write a message to a loved one and stick it on the wall for all to see.

Hundreds of heart-shaped messages were posted last weekend with one being selected randomly to win a gift card.

Marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate, Laura Chandler, said: “We’re amazed at the wonderful messages people have written in their hundreds, some of them are so sweet.

“It’s lovely for everyone to stop and read the notes and shows just how much love there is in Peterborough.”