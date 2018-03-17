Louis’ goal to raise thousands for charity

A young lad with Down’s Syndrome and a passion for Posh is hoping to raise thousands to help other youngsters have a fantastic football experience.

Louis King (9) from Crowland, was given the chance to become a mascot at a Peterborough United match three years ago thanks to city charity The Free Kicks Foundation - and now the youngster wants to give something back to the cause.

Posh fan Louis King (9) at home at Crowland EMN-181203-231937009

The charity gives ill, bereaved and disadvantaged children the chance to have a magical experience at their favourite football club.

Louis is now hoping to raise enough money in 2018 to allow 18 children to have the chance to have an experience with the charity.

Dad Christopher said: “He became involved with the charity thanks to the Down’s Syndrome support group in Peterborough, who nominated him for the experience.

“Since then he has had the chance to do a number of things with Peterborough United - he was part of the kit launch at Serpentine Green last year, and has become friends with (Peterborough United captain) Jack Baldwin.

Posh fan Louis King (9) at home at Crowland EMN-181203-231948009

“We have already done some fundraising for Free Kicks - my wife organises quizzes to raise money for charity

“We considered starting a charity in Louis’ name, because he has such a story to tell, but instead this year we chose a charity - and Louis said he wanted to do it for Free Kicks.”

During the year Louis, dad Christopher, mum Jenny and twin sister Lexie, will be organising a range of events and activities to try and raise the £4,500 they have targeted.

Events will include quiz nights - the next one planned has already sold out - and a sponsored swim - with more events still to come.

Posh fan Louis King (9) at home at Crowland EMN-181203-231959009

Christopher said: “We’ve had great support from Peterborough United - we are season ticket holders now, and they do disability training sessions Louis can take part in. “Jack Baldwin has been great as well - he has helped Louis with school projects and other things as well.

“We are confident we can raise the money we are aiming to do, but it is also about raising awareness of the charity as well.

“We have got to know Steve Thorpe and Sam Downing, who run the charity, and they do so much for a lot of people.”

Jack Baldwin described his friend as ‘inspirational’, and said: “I met Louis via the Free Kicks Foundation and have got to know him and his family really well.

“What he is doing is very inspirational and I know he made a lasting impression on the lads he met in the dressing room.

“Hopefully, he can raise a lot of money for such a wonderful cause.”

For more information about the Louis’ 18 for 18 challenge, or to donate money, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louis18for18