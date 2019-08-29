Loud explosions heard in Peterborough as city filled with smoke

Loud explosions have been heard going off in Peterborough with smoke filling the city.

The bangs have been going off this evening (Thursday) and are believed to be coming from Woodston, with residents suggesting they have come from Whirlpool in Morley Way.

Smoke filling the air. Photo: Jamie Prince

Numerous people have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say they can see the huge cloud of smoke from areas including Woodston, Cardea and even as far as away as Stilton.

Smoke filling the air. Photo: Helen Beamont