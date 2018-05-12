Lottery cash boost for sports scheme

A charity has been given a half-a-million pound boost to encourage more people to take up sport.

Living Sport is celebrating after being awarded £500,000 of National Lottery funding to work with residents across Cambridgeshire.

The funding bid, which will go towards the Active New Communities project, is a successful collaboration between a large number of partners across the area including Cambridgeshire County Council, South Cambridgeshire District Council, Huntingdonshire District Council, Peterborough City Council and Vivacity, developers Urban and Civic and Bedford Pilgrims Housing Association.

The project will bring together a range of partner organisations that work in Cambridgeshire’s new communities to ensure that residents are provided with information and opportunities to engage in sport and physical activity.

Living Sport chair Simon Morris said: “We are hugely appreciative of the support from the National Lottery for this project which has been successful due to the excellent working together across public, private and voluntary sector and reflects our local needs with so much housing development across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“It is an exciting project for Living Sport to lead and we look forward to working closely with those people moving into these new communities to make it a success.”

Cllr Peter Hudson, Cambridgeshire County Council health committee chairman, said “We’re really excited about the Active New Communities programme kicking off thanks to this important funding from Sport England.

“Our priority is to keep people active and improve their physical wellbeing. With so many things to think about when relocating, practising sports can quickly become secondary. “