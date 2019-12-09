Lots to like as Cinderella has a ball at The Cresset

The Cresset Panto Cinderella. Photos by Chris Brudenell.
The Cresset Panto Cinderella. Photos by Chris Brudenell.

There is something rather reassuring about going to see the Cresset panto... you know exactly what you are going to get; if you have been before you aren’t going to be disappointed.

This year it is Cinderella - classic panto.

It is not all sparkly and flash, but if you list the ingredients you expect from your annual traditional panto visit they are all in there - and then some.

For a start there is lashings of audience participation, the good old sing-a-long, and the “Oh yes I am, oh no you’re not” banter, and it is done very well , particularly the must-have auditorium chases which brought the characters and the paying public closer together.

The water pistols came out of course - I liked the little twist - and the Twelve Days of Christmas gag was very, very good. I thought the ghost gag fell a bit flat however.

There were some familiar, toe-tapping tunes, lots of classic cheesy panto-esque jokes thrown in and plenty of silliness... which the kids in the audience just loved.

Ricky Groves, of EastEnders fame, proved a great Buttons - really likeable from the minute he walked out. His “apple” watch sketch was a highlight. Great timing.

Lily Shires shone as Cinderella, another performer very comfortable on the stage, and a great voice. Her ‘Impossible’ duet with Fairy Godmother (Katie Paine) was sung superbly, with both in good voice. Cinderella’s anticipated transformation was not overly magical - although the carriage was spectacular.

Back at The Cresset again, Mitch Hewer was as charming as ever as the Prince - he acts and sings with great ease - and Zach Vanderfelt continued his impressive run as the theatre’s Dame.... even if he was playing Ugly Sister Donna.

His partner in crime was Lawrence Stubbings (Ugly Sister Bella). A regular and convincing panto villain he impressed and shared some good moments (the balloon sketch) with his equally, shockingly dressed sister.

Really impressive were the children’s dance ensemble - talent and enthusiasm to match their sparkling outfits.

Yes, go see Cinderella and have a ball!