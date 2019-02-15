Lorry driver still recovering following serious crash on A1 near Peterborough

A lorry driver seriously injured in a crash on the A1 near Peterborough is still receiving treatment in hospital.

The man was driving a Warburtons bread lorry when he was involved in the three vehicle collision - which involved a car and another lorry - near Wansford at about 11am yesterday morning (Thursday).

The scene of the crash

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s hospital, and this morning a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said he had suffered ‘serious but not life threatening injuries.’

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene. The southbound carriageway was then able to open, before the road was fully re-opened at about 2pm.

No-one else suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Police have launched an appeal to try and piece together what happened in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.