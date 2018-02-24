Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire appoints Peterborough deputy

A former president of the Sikh Temple in Peterborough has been named a Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

Jaspal Singh, who has been involved in community and voluntary work in the city since the 1980s, was appointed as a deputy by Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, to help with her work in the city.

Lord Lieutenants are The Queen’s personal representatives.

Miranda Rock, a governor at the Stamford Endowed Schools and house director of Burghley House Preservation Trust Ltd, has been appointed as a deputy lieutenant for North West Cambridgeshire.