Look up.... the Gormley statues are taking to city centre rooftops

Tomorrow, if you are walking through Cathedral Square - and look up - you might just see art produced by the famous sculptor Sir Antony Gormley on the rooftops.

The three works of art - named Places To Be - were first seen in Peterborough outside Greenwoods solicitors in Touthill Place, City Road, during the 1980s.

Tonight, they will be placed on top of buildings overlooking Cathedral Square- on the Queensgate Shopping Centre, adjacent to Carluccio’s, Leeds Building Society and Norwich and Peterborough Building Society.

And to help celebrate the occasion, Mr Gormley is due to speak at the launch event tomorrow, sharing his motivations and intentions for Places to Be.

The works were first bought by the Peterborough Development Corporation in 1984. They were last seen at Thorpe Meadows in 2007.

Peterborough Telegraph columnist Chris “Paramedic Paparazzo” Porsz, who photograped Places To Be in the 1980s, said: “I think the statues were removed due to vandalism but I reckon that they should be safe on the roof.”