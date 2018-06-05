Local hero cheered as she opens up newly named bingo hall in Peterborough

A local hero was cheered on as she opened up a newly named bingo hall in Peterborough.

Jane Wey cut the ribbon at Buzz Bingo in Lime Kiln Close, West Town, last week to celebrate her tireless efforts to keep the place spotless by collecting litter for many years.

Buzz Bingo is the new name for Gala Bingo after Gala Leisure Ltd terminated a license agreement with Gala Group Investments.

A spokeswoman for Buzz Bingo said: “Jane Wey is our local hero. Jane is the most unselfish caring person I have the pleasure to know.

“Jane every session still picks up a black bag and cleans the hall with the team as she wants the club to look beautiful for everyone as its so precious to her.

“Jane also has been a local celebrity on both The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent and she is well known to be at all the karaoke nights in town entertaining everyone.

“She is a beacon of politeness, sweetness and genuine niceness. I could wax lyrical about Jane for a long time but everybody in Peterborough already knows how lovely she is.”