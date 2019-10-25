Live and local - music and issues that matter to you

Well October will soon be behind us. Summer has well and truly gone, the autumn leaves are falling and the clocks are going back, there’s a chill in the air and the days are getting cooler (write the team from Peterborough Community Radio).

And there you are, I’ve met the traditional radio presenter’s quota of talking about the weather in the opening link!

In fact, us Brits like to talk about the weather up to thirty times a day – we open a conversation with it, to break the ice, we fill an uncomfortable silence with it, we moan about it (mostly) and praise it (rarely), it’s never far from our lips.

On the radio we talk about the weather every hour, on the hour, come rain or shine – and on the breakfast show we’ll mention it every half hour!

Luckily for listeners we talk about other stuff too. Here at PCR Towers in the heart of Peterborough, we’re hard at work delivering quality tunes and local stories to your radio on a daily basis. From ‘The Breakfast Show with Chris Tate’ to speciality shows like ‘Chilly’s Lazy Sunday Afternoon’, ‘Keith Hazelton’s Soft Rock Show’, ‘Bill Black’s Country Music Show’ and ‘Skip Stewart’s Soul Train’, we’ve got Peterborough covered for great music and chat.

Skip Stewart’s Mid-Morning Show has been looking at the subject of mental health and highlighting the work being done down at The Cavell Centre. Based at Bretton Gate, the NHS run centre (pictured) provides mental health care and specialist learning disability services. There are many things that can trigger a deterioration in someone’s mental health, and you can feel that nobody understands your specific situation.

It’s reassuring to know that people do know what you can be going through, and if you’re unsure about your own wellbeing it’s best to give The Cavell Centre a call on 01733 776000.

On October 10 – World Mental Health Day – Skip told the story of a young lady who was at rock bottom before picking up the phone and calling someone. If you feel that you can’t cope, please, please give someone a call who can help.

Our Monday Night show, Peterborough’s Most Wanted has been out in the city again with their Open Mic Night at The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue.

The final one of the year is tonight ( Friday), but there’ll be upcoming Open Mics in the new year, so if you’re a local musician and want to give it a go, check out the guys’ show on Monday nights from 7pm or go to the PCRFM Facebook Page.

On the Drivetime Show, sponsored by The New Theatre on Broadway, were the people behind Peterborough Celebrates Reading.

This year-long project is aimed specifically in helping children with reading and literacy – did you know Peterborough’s local authority is ranked in last place out of 152 in the UK?

There is not one factor that is the cause of this, but many small ones, so to help address the issue, look out for some great events happening in and around the city over the next 12 months, and listen to PCR for regular updates on what’s going on.

Also on the show were the owners of the recently opened Cambridgeshire Wellness Clinic, a great space in Werrington which is home to many diverse therapists, and next Saturday – November 2 – they launch a Menopause Support Group.

Search for them on Facebook for more details.

And finally, to celebrate the opening of the new Sofology Store on Brotherhood Retail Park, we’re running a draw for you to win £1500 toward a new sofa. Simply listen live or check our website to enter.

Have you a local community story you think we should be talking about, get in touch on www.pcrfm.co.uk, and give us a listen on 103.2FM – we are Live and Local in Peterborough.