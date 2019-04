The old Pearl Assurance building is just the latest in Peterborough to be given listed status.

There are more than 100 buildings in the city centre alone to be given the special protection, with dozens more across Peterborough and the surrounding villages also listed. Some, including Peterborough Cathedral, are buildings you would expect to have listed status - but there are also a few surprising locations on the list. Here are just a few of Peterborough’s protected buildings.

Listed Buildings in Peterborough Peterborough Cathedral

Listed Buildings in Peterborough Pizza Express in Cathedral Square

Listed Buildings in Peterborough The Guild Hall

Listed Buildings in Peterborough Palmerston Arms pub at Oundle Road

