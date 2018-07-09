Limited tickets left for Peterborough World Cup street party to watch England v. Croatia

Tickets to watch England play their World Cup semi-final against Croatia at Peterborough’s World Cup street party are running out.

All tournament the XL Arena in Brook Street, at the back of the Solstice, has been heaving with England fans joyously celebrating the Three Lions’ superb run in Russia, which has led to them reaching the last four of the competition for the first time since 1990.

England v Sweden match at the Solstice. Fans celebrating World Cup quarter finals match EMN-180807-100139009

And around 1,500 supporters will be back there on Wednesday evening to see if England can make a first World Cup final since 1966.

There are only 400 tickets left for the match which can be bought at the Solstice only.

The street party begins at 5pm with pre and post match entertainment including live music and a DJ.

