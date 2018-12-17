Lights of love lit in Peterborough Cathedral as families celebrate lives of loved family members

Residents came together to remember much missed loved ones in an emotional carol service at Peterborough Cathedral.

The annual Lights of Love Service, organised by Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, was held at Peterborough Cathedral for the first time on Sunday, with the historic building packed with residents wanting to remember friends and family. Pupils from Peterborough’s St Augustine’s Church of England Junior School sang Christmas carols as guests arrived. A candlelit service followed, which included readings from the hospice’s director Allison Mann as well as nurses, doctors and volunteers. These were interspersed with carols accompanied by music from the City of Peterborough Concert Band. To finish, Tom Fleming from the Scots Guard Association played the bagpipes through the Cathedral. The gathering also gave people the opportunity to celebrate cherished memories of loved ones. Guests were invited to write a dedication on a special candle and place it on Lights of Love Christmas trees. Refreshments, festive stalls and a raffle were also available. Joely Garner, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s Senior Community Fundraiser and the event organiser, said: “Lights of Love was a special evening of carols and readings at Peterborough Cathedral to celebrate and reflect on the lives of loved ones. It was wonderful to see so many people join us and we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved for their support. This includes our headline sponsor Urban Edge Architecture and sponsors Stamford Stone Co and Custom Choice Windows – thanks to their generosity the money raised at Lights of Love will help to fund our expert palliative care both at the hospice and out in the community.” This year’s Lights of Love headline sponsor was Urban Edge Architecture and the event was also supported by Stamford Stone Co and Custom Choice Windows.

