Lifecycle changes put Charlotte on her bike

Charlotte Nunns from Great Gidding was really struggling with her weight, at over 17-and- a-half-stone – but it wasn’t just her physical health that was affected. Her weight negatively impacted her mental wellbeing to the point she didn’t want to go out, meet up with friends or do anything...except food shopping!

In fact, her love of food made her think a diet would never work. How would she still cook family favourites, enjoy eating out and lose weight? She’s also a mum of two with a full-time job and everything seemed like an uphill struggle. She just didn’t know where to start.

Charlotte before her weight loss

That was 18 months ago in January 2018, and now she couldn’t feel better. She’s lost five-and-a-half-stone, dropping from a dress size 22 to 12 and has just completed a British Cycling 55km Sportive, a charity bike ride. She’s more energised and positive – now her weight is something she’s really proud of.

But it’s been a long road to get where she is now. She remembers feeling really nervous about her first Slimming World meeting, but the group was so friendly and supportive, providing lots of inspirational journeys and ideas. Plus, every member is a food lover, so there is plenty to chat about!

“Support is really the most important thing; it all starts with feeling that you are not alone. I couldn’t have lost that weight without the weekly help of my consultant and the group,” she said.

“It is not all about changing what and how you eat. Becoming more active is important too. The programme shows you how to build activity into your daily routine without having to go to a gym, for example.”

Now Charlotte cycles 10 miles to and from work.

“Working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is what it is all about,” she said.

Charlotte feels so passionate about Slimming World and the health benefits of losing weight she has launching her own group. Oundle’s Saturday Slimming World group will be held at Oundle Golf Club every Saturday at 8.30am.

“There’ll be tons of support in my group, lots of encouragement and fun as we continue our successful journey towards health and happiness,” she promised.

l For more information or to join Charlotte’s group either pop along or call her on 07494486131.