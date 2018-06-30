Lessons in healthy eating for Peterborough children

Fresh Veggies Day provided the ideal opportunity for the children at Kiddi Caru’s Sugar Way day nursery to learn more about healthy eating.

As well as talking about why it is so important to eat a balanced diet, the children sampled a variety of fruits and vegetables. They also made stamps out of different vegetables and used them to print pictures.

Chia Wallace, nursery manager, said: “The children already know a lot about healthy eating, so this was an opportunity to remind them about why it’s important and for them to try lots of vegetables and fruits they might not be as familiar with.”

