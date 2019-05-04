Latin legend brings sizzling salsa sound to Peterborough Jazz Club

Expect a night of sizzling Salsa and Latin infused rhythms on Sunday (5th)when Peterborough Jazz Club welcomes the world renowned Roberto Pla and his Latin Ensemble.

The 12-piece band of saxophones, trumpets, trombones; a mighty layered percussion section - with Roberto on timbales and featuring the compelling personality and voice of Graciela Rodriguez, will deliver an evening of stunning South American infused music .

It is quite a coup for the club to land Roberto - the Colombian percussionist best known as the “Godfather of Latin Music” in the UK, for his contribution to the live Latin/salsa scene.

His Latin Ensemble is a regular presence on the European Festival and TV scene. In 2017 the band celebrated their 30th anniversary, winning a LUKAS award for Lifetime Achievement and contribution to the Latino Community in the UK. They have headlined the Glasto Latino Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

Doors open at the Peterborough New Theatre’s Broadway Suite at 7pm, music from 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from www.wegottickets.com/event/462357

On Saturday, there is a chance to catch highly regarded British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Chantel McGregor at Mama Liz’s in Stamford.

Support comes from Rutland’s The Wilbur Project, a four-piece Rhythm and Blues band playing it hard and fast, originals and covers; and local singer/songwriter Lexie Green, whose influences are described as Vintage Blues, Americana and Country Rock ‘n’ Roll.

And looking further ahead, The Cresset will welcome Chris Difford - the Grammy nominated and double Ivor Novello Award winning lyricist who made his name with Squeeze - on June 4.

With his Stand Up Sit Down book tour Chris talks about, and plays the songs from his past in Squeeze.