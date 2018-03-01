Late night shopping at Queensgate hit by freezing weather

Late night shopping in Queensgate has been cancelled tonight (Thursday) due to the freezing weather.

The centre normally remains open until 8pm on Thursdays to allow shoppers to take part in retail therapy after work.

However, tonight Queensgate will close at 6pm.

A spokesman for the centre said: "Due to the adverse weather and following meetings with our retailers, we have decided to cancel late-night shopping tonight, meaning shops will close at 6pm instead of 8pm. We will review late night shopping again tomorrow.

"Our apologies for any inconvenience caused but our customer and staff safety are an absolute priority.”