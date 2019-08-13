Last chance to enjoy vegan pop-up restaurant at Peterborough theatre

Popular Peterborough pop-up vegan restaurant Resist! brings the curtain down on its five week run at Peterborough New Theatre this weekend.

“It’s our last weekend this coming weekend so people’s last chance to try for a while before we look at the future of Resist! and our search for a permanent home,” said Gareth Ellison, founder of Resist! Vegan Kitchen who has overseen a number of successful pop-up ventures- including the 10 week stint at the Key Theatre earlier this year which saw the venue soar to TripAdvisor Number 1 in Peterborough..

Resist! Vegan Kitchen is now a pop-up at the Peterborough New Theatre in Broadway, Friday to Sunday. lH0XzPnD6_33-x1JQKzc

The good news is there is a extra day to enjoy the Resist famous street food as they will also be serving on Thursday at the Boizot Lounge at the theatre on Broadway - the Legendary Doner Kebabs at The Four Tops show - as well as Friday, Saturday and (the last day) Sunday.

“We’ll have an all out menu and specials that we’ll be releasing this week including a Ten Inch munch box ft fries loaded with Doner, Ribs, Wang’s, Nuggets and more with a covering of sauces,” added Gareth. “The weekend just gone has seen the new Big Moc Quarter Pounder and Buffalo Wang Burger sell out fast after a full house weekend. We also received a great review from new review video blog ‘Only fools eat horses’ hitting an 8.7.

“Our time at the New Theatre has been a blast and Andy and Christian have been an absolute joy to work with. We truly have the best customer base and the people who come through the doors are always a pleasure to serve. Exciting times ahead. And we’ll see everyone soon.”

