Larkfleet help to keep Baston football team dry

Housing developer Larkfleet Homes is helping youngsters to stay dry and look cool by sponsoring waterproof jackets worn by Baston Junior Football Club’s under-14s squad.

The new Joma Bench rain jackets, featuring the club badge and players’ initials on the front, with the Larkfleet logo on the back, are worn by the U14s to keep them warm and dry on the training pitch and on match days.

Helen Hick, joint managing director of Bourne-based Larkfleet Homes, said: “Larkfleet is committed to supporting the local community and it’s a great pleasure to sponsor the Baston Juniors FC rain jackets.

“We consider ourselves to be a winning team here at Larkfleet and it is great to be associated with such a successful local football team. Our logo will be on display when the players are out and about in the region representing their team.”

Helen Tooth, Baston Juniors’ chairwoman, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Larkfleet for their support and for sponsoring our players’ jackets.

“The jackets are a real tangible benefit to the team, especially during the changeable winter weather we have week in, week out.

“We are proud to represent the company’s name when out and about, not only showcasing the success of Baston Juniors FC but also the support and success of Larkfleet too.”