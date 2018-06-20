‘Larger than life and funny’ - owner of record and comic store in Peterborough passes away

Money is being raised for the funeral of the owner of a record and comic store in Peterborough.

Peter Wells, who had been ill for a long time with lung cancer, recently passed away at home aged 65, leaving behind wife Jayne.

Peter was the proprietor of a record stall on Peterborough and Stamford markets for several years and was then owner of the House on the Borderland comic and record shop in Lincoln Road, near town.

He was also a former warden of the Eye Green Nature Reserve.

Peter’s wife Jayne said: “He was well known because of his market stall. He sold different types of music but he was very big on punk. He sold a lot of early punk singles.

“He was larger than life, highly intelligent and funny. He was a storyteller and very genial, although he did not suffer fools gladly.”

A fundraising page has now been set up which said, due to Peter’s death and the “hardships” beforehand, there is little money left to pay for the funeral, which will be on Tuesday, July 3, from 4pm, at Peterborough Crematorium in Mowbray Road, Bretton.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/peter-wells-funeral-fund?member=295386.