A large tree by the side of football pitches in Peterborough has blown over after heavy winds in the city this morning (Wednesday, January 24).

The tree was next to pitches in Fletton Avenue.

The blown over tree in Fletton Avenue

It comes six days after winds of up to 70mph caused disruption in Peterborough with several trees blowing over, damaged street lights and the cancellation of the LAMMA show.

RELATED

PHOTO UPDATE: One person seriously injured and still in hospital after storm ‘devastated’ LAMMA show in Peterborough