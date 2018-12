A large pile of rubbish was set on fire in Peterborough.

Fire crews were called at 5.18pm last Friday to Edgerley Drive Road in Fengate where they extinguished the blaze.

The fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.